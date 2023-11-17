copy link
create picture
more
Sui Core Team Fixes Reported Vulnerability and Releases Patches
Binance News
2023-11-17 01:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the core team of Sui has fixed a vulnerability reported by community members and has released patches for the mainnet, testnet, and devnet. Sui states that all networks are now secure and an investigation has confirmed that the vulnerability was not exploited previously. Sui will release complete details about the vulnerability, response, and mitigation measures at a later date.
View full text