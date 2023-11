Aptos Labs Launches Cross-Platform Web3 Login Solution Identity Connect

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Aptos Labs has announced the launch of Identity Connect, a cross-platform Web3 login solution that allows users to connect their Web3 wallets to applications on all devices and platforms for access to the Aptos ecosystem. The solution employs end-to-end encryption through OAuth integration and QR code pairing. With Identity Connect, once authenticated, users can enjoy permanent access.