Ethereum Staking Protocol EigenLayer Announces Phase Two Testnet Launch

According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol EigenLayer has announced the launch of the second phase testnet for EigenLayer and EigenDA. Operators can now register on the network and begin verifying EigenDA. Restakers can delegate their stakes to operators and start using shared security with EigenDA. Rollups developers can integrate EigenDA as a data availability layer. EigenLayer expects the second phase mainnet to launch in the first half of 2024. The third phase will introduce Active Verification Services (AVS) beyond EigenDA, with the third phase testnet and mainnet expected to be launched in 2024.

