SEC Urges Federal Judge to Require Elon Musk's Testimony in Twitter Acquisition Investigation

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged a federal judge in San Francisco to require Elon Musk to testify in an investigation into his $44 billion acquisition of social media giant Twitter, now known as X. The SEC stated last month that it was investigating Musk's purchase of Twitter shares in 2022, as well as the acquisition statement and SEC filings. The SEC said that Musk refused to participate in an investigative interview in September. On November 2, Musk and his lawyers asked the judge to dismiss the SEC's motion to compel him to testify, arguing that Musk had already testified twice and that the agency had exceeded its authority. However, the SEC rejected these claims, stating that agency officials do indeed have the legal right to seek testimony and documents during an investigation.

