Three Men Arrested for Stealing and Laundering Millions from Financial Institutions

According to Foresight News, the US Department of Justice has released a statement announcing the arrest of Zhong Shi Gao, Naifeng Xu, and Fei Jiang. The three men are accused of participating in a scheme to steal and launder millions of dollars from financial institutions, resulting in over $10 million being stolen and laundered through overseas cryptocurrency exchanges. New York Southern District Attorney Damian Williams and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New York Office head James Smith made the announcement today. The suspects are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the theft and money laundering scheme, which targeted financial institutions and used cryptocurrency exchanges to launder the stolen funds.

