Strike CEO Announces Debit Card Bitcoin Purchasing Feature for Non-US Users

According to Foresight News, Strike CEO Jack Mallers has announced the availability of a debit card feature for purchasing Bitcoin for users outside the United States. The feature has officially launched in 36 countries and regions and will be expanded to over 65 countries and regions where the Strike app is currently available. In addition, the Send Globally (fiat-over-lightning) rail is now accessible to all global Strike users, allowing customers in supported countries and regions to convert fiat currency, USDT, or Bitcoin into local currency, even without a debit card. Furthermore, Strike has partnered with Bitrefill to enable users to purchase everyday essentials using their fiat currency, USDT, or Bitcoin balance through the Lightning Network. Strike has also added support for Lightning addresses, zero-value invoices, on-chain payment tiers, and global P2P payments between Strike users in fiat currency, USDT, or Bitcoin.

View full text