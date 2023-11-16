Experts Debate Impact of Ethereum ETFs on Market Compared to Bitcoin

According to CryptoPotato, as the possibility of U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs becomes more realistic, experts are debating whether their approval will have as significant an impact on the market as a Bitcoin (BTC) equivalent. Bitwise, the world's largest crypto index fund manager, believes they won't. Analyst Juan Leon explains that while many institutional investors have become more informed and receptive to BTC as an investment asset, most still don't understand the differences between it and Ethereum. Leon suggests that advisors find it helpful when BTC is compared to an allocation similar to gold and ETH to a high-growth tech stock. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan cites two reasons why ETFs will influence the price of Bitcoin more strongly than Ether: BTC is likely to be approved first and its utility is better aligned with what an ETF offers. Ethereum's functionality, on the other hand, is its killer app, and an ETF doesn't impact that. Despite the current lack of understanding, Leon believes institutional interest in ETH will grow in the long run. He notes that financial advisors who do understand ETH see its merits, particularly for staking, which provides dividend-like cash flows that BTC doesn't have. Additionally, they recognize BTC's main role as a store of value versus ETH's role as a smart-contract platform powering a robust decentralized app store. Bitwise is among several asset managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity, racing to have a Bitcoin spot ETF approved by regulators.

