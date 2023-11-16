Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Experts Debate Impact of Ethereum ETFs on Market Compared to Bitcoin

Binance News
2023-11-16 23:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, as the possibility of U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs becomes more realistic, experts are debating whether their approval will have as significant an impact on the market as a Bitcoin (BTC) equivalent. Bitwise, the world's largest crypto index fund manager, believes they won't. Analyst Juan Leon explains that while many institutional investors have become more informed and receptive to BTC as an investment asset, most still don't understand the differences between it and Ethereum. Leon suggests that advisors find it helpful when BTC is compared to an allocation similar to gold and ETH to a high-growth tech stock. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan cites two reasons why ETFs will influence the price of Bitcoin more strongly than Ether: BTC is likely to be approved first and its utility is better aligned with what an ETF offers. Ethereum's functionality, on the other hand, is its killer app, and an ETF doesn't impact that. Despite the current lack of understanding, Leon believes institutional interest in ETH will grow in the long run. He notes that financial advisors who do understand ETH see its merits, particularly for staking, which provides dividend-like cash flows that BTC doesn't have. Additionally, they recognize BTC's main role as a store of value versus ETH's role as a smart-contract platform powering a robust decentralized app store. Bitwise is among several asset managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity, racing to have a Bitcoin spot ETF approved by regulators.
View full text