WisdomTree Submits Revised Bitcoin ETF Filing to SEC

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has reported that asset management firm WisdomTree has submitted a revised Bitcoin ETF prospectus (S-1 file) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This indicates that WisdomTree is still planning to launch the ETF and is in negotiations with the SEC's corporate finance department.