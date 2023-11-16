copy link
create picture
more
WisdomTree Submits Revised Bitcoin ETF Filing to SEC
Binance News
2023-11-16 23:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has reported that asset management firm WisdomTree has submitted a revised Bitcoin ETF prospectus (S-1 file) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This indicates that WisdomTree is still planning to launch the ETF and is in negotiations with the SEC's corporate finance department.
View full text