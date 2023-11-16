Snoop Dogg's Decision to Quit Weed Sparks Crypto Betting on Polymarket

According to Decrypt, Snoop Dogg's recent announcement that he is giving up marijuana has led to a cryptocurrency betting market on Polymarket. The bet, which opened shortly after Snoop's declaration, asks gamblers to wager on whether the rapper and crypto enthusiast will smoke again in 2023. At the time of writing, the bet has not attracted much action, but the order book shows a growing stack of limit orders, indicating some interest in the topic. The odds currently sit at even money, but at two points earlier today, betting activity pushed the odds of 'Yes' up to 73%. The DeFi oracle network UMA is responsible for resolving the bet, with the resolution source being statements from Snoop Dogg and/or a consensus of credible reporting.

