Fhenix Introduces FHE Rollups to Boost Privacy on Ethereum and Similar Networks

Binance News
2023-11-16 23:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Fhenix, which announced a $7M fundraising in September to build a 'confidential blockchain' powered by fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), disclosed that it is 'introducing FHE Rollups to boost privacy on Ethereum and similar networks.' These rollups enable secure on-chain transactions and private applications, allowing developers to create confidential layer-2 networks while remaining compatible with Ethereum. Fhenix founder Guy Zyskind stated that they are aiming to be the encrypted rollup stack that builders can use to create their own networks, without developers needing to know the complex math and encryption involved. In other news, DLN, a cross-chain trading infrastructure built on deBridge, has entered into a strategic partnership with bloXroute, a DeFi performance provider, to offer MEV searchers, institutional DeFi traders, and projects with fast intents-based cross-chain value exchange. The partnership between DLN's high-performance infrastructure and bloXroute's fast transaction-propagation capabilities will enable users and integrating dApps to use bloXroute API for the fastest cross-chain interactions available. Additionally, Kinetex Network, a decentralized platform for cross-chain trading, announced the close of a strategic funding round led by Factor and Gnosis Chain. The funding will be used to build on Gnosis Chain, a community-led EVM layer-1, and refine Kinetex's trading approach to transferring liquidity between networks. Kinetex plans to launch its public testnet on Gnosis Chain early next year, with the test phase lasting three months and focusing on identifying bugs and refining the user experience.
