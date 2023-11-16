US Congressman's OnlyFans Scandal Leads to DOJ Investigation and Ethics Committee Referral

According to Coincu, US Congressman George Santos is allegedly involved in an OnlyFans scandal, where campaign donations were reportedly used for personal purposes, including subscriptions to the adult content site. The House Ethics Committee found substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law by Santos and has forwarded the matter to the US Department of Justice. As a result, Santos will no longer run for reelection in 2024. The report states that Santos used campaign funds for personal expenses and filed false reports to the Federal Election Commission. He also used the funds for luxury store purchases and subscriptions to OnlyFans. The report reveals that Santos misused campaign donations by moving funds to personal accounts and using them for various purposes, including luxury stores, meals, parking, personal credit card payments, Botox injections, and lavish hotels in Las Vegas. In May, the congressman was arrested on fraud and money laundering charges. The report recommends that the allegations be immediately referred to the Department of Justice due to ongoing criminal investigations and additional unlawful conduct by Santos. The George Santos OnlyFans scandal involves allegations of misuse of campaign donations for personal expenses, including subscriptions to the adult content site. The House Ethics Committee has referred the matter to the US Department of Justice for further investigation.

