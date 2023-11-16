Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Multiple US States Order GS Partners to Halt Operations Over Crypto Fraud Allegations

Binance News
2023-11-16 22:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, multiple U.S. states have ordered GS Partners to halt operations, accusing the company of defrauding investors in various crypto schemes, including tokenized pieces of a Dubai skyscraper and stakes of metaverse property. The operation, known as GS Partners, is an organization that comprises GSB Gold Standard Bank Ltd., Swiss Valorem Bank Ltd., and GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG, all allegedly controlled by Josip Dortmund Heit. The businesses hired sports celebrities such as former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and footballer Roberto Carlos to draw attention to an array of investments, regulators said. The affiliated businesses are accused of violating state laws when they "offered and sold unqualified securities and made material misrepresentations and omissions to investors related to crypto asset investments," according to the case filed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Texas, Alabama, and other jurisdictions are pursuing similar actions. The business has been "broadly perpetrating various fraudulent investment schemes that are threatening immediate and irreparable public harm," according to an action from the Texas State Securities Board. These investment schemes are often marketed as unique opportunities to earn lucrative profits and secure generational wealth through blockchain technology, a metaverse, liquidity and staking pools, a tokenized skyscraper, and digital assets purportedly convertible to physical gold. One part of the business offered digital assets tied to the metaverse's Lydian World, and another investments in a 36-story "G999 Tower" in Dubai. The business also operated a multi-level marketing platform that offered “MetaCertificates.” Heit and other GS Partners executives, including Bruce Innes Wylde Hughes and Dirc Zahlmann, are directly named in the actions. Neither Heit nor the company immediately responded to attempts to reach them through business sites and social media.
View full text