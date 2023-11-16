Andrew Yang Discusses Blockchain and AI Regulation at North American Blockchain Summit

According to Cointelegraph, Andrew Yang, former United States presidential candidate, New York City mayor, and founder of the Forward Party, spoke at the North American Blockchain Summit (NABS) in Fort Worth, Texas on November 16. Yang expressed concerns about the lack of use and public perception of blockchain technology in the United States, as well as the country's regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). Yang, who described himself as an 'enormous believer in smart money, smart currencies,' said that the current state of blockchain and Web3 technology in the United States is disappointing. He believes that this could lead to firms moving overseas. To avoid this, Yang suggested that positive use cases for blockchain should be demonstrated to solve problems for the American people. He also mentioned that the potential of blockchain technology to combat poverty has not been fully explored. In addition to blockchain, Yang raised concerns about the United States' policy on AI, calling it 'fairly limited, maybe even incoherent.' He was among the 2,600 tech leaders and researchers who signed an open letter calling for a moratorium on training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. Yang also highlighted the political implications of AI, as it could affect campaigning and public life in general. He criticized the U.S. regulatory approach, which he described as waiting for a disaster to happen before taking action, and the 'winner-take-all' economy that could exacerbate existing divisions in U.S. political life.

View full text