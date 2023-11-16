Strike Expands Bitcoin Buying Services Globally

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin firm Strike has expanded its services globally, now allowing users in 36 countries, with plans to extend to over 65 countries, to buy bitcoin through the app. Founder Jack Mallers announced the expansion in a blog post, stating that users worldwide can now experience the ease of buying bitcoin directly through the Strike platform. Unlike in the U.S., where there is no fee for bitcoin purchases, global users will incur a 3.9% fee on their buys. Mallers hopes to lower the cost eventually and points out that this fee is lower than most of Strike's competitors. In addition to the global expansion, Strike is partnering with crypto payments firm Bitrefill, which uses the Lightning Network – Bitcoin’s secondary payment layer – to allow global users to make everyday purchases instantly and nearly free of charge.

