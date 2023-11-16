Buy Crypto
Ubisoft Announces Free Ethereum NFT Mint for Upcoming Game Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles

Binance News
2023-11-16 20:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Ubisoft plans to hold a free Ethereum NFT mint for its upcoming game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles. The game is set to be built on the gaming-centric Oasys blockchain. Users will only need to pay Ethereum network gas fees to mint the NFTs. A total of 9,999 Warlords NFTs will be made, with 8,000 available via the mint, another 1,000 offered to the Oasys community, and 999 kept by Ubisoft for future marketing purposes and giveaways. Ubisoft is encouraging Twitter users to like, retweet, and comment on its announcement tweet to be added to the allowlist to mint the NFTs. The firm said it will pick 50 random eligible users to be on the allowlist and access a private Discord server dedicated to the game. Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles was first announced over the summer, and in recent weeks, Ubisoft has been sharing more details around the crypto-native game. Recent details suggest an online strategy game in which players battle each other using fantasy characters, with thousands of unique, powerful Champions that look like tabletop figurines. The game is set to launch on PC in early 2024.
