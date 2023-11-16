DLN Partners with BloXroute, Kinetex Secures Strategic Investment, and Nocturne Deploys v1 to Ethereum

According to CoinDesk, deSwap Liquidity Network (DLN), a cross-chain trading infrastructure built on deBridge, has entered into a strategic partnership with bloXroute, a DeFi performance provider. The collaboration aims to provide MEV searchers, institutional DeFi traders, and projects with fast intents-based cross-chain value exchange. The synergy between DLN's high-performance infrastructure and bloXroute’s fast transaction-propagation capabilities will enable users and integrating dApps to use bloXroute API for the fastest cross-chain interactions available. Kinetex Network, a decentralized platform for cross-chain trading, announced the close of a strategic funding round led by Factor and Gnosis Chain. The seven-figure sum will be used to build on Gnosis Chain, a community-led EVM layer-1. The partnership will allow Kinetex to refine its trading approach to transferring liquidity between networks, eliminating the need to store assets in pools and leveraging zero-knowledge (Zk) technology for validation without relying on third parties. Kinetex plans to launch its public testnet on Gnosis Chain early next year, with the test phase scheduled to last three months to identify bugs and refine the user experience. Nocturne, a protocol enabling on-chain private accounts, announced the successful deployment of Nocturne v1 to the Ethereum mainnet. This milestone marks a significant step towards a more private and accessible Ethereum, as users will now have a compatible and easy-to-use product resembling a private on-chain account.

