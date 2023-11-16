Buy Crypto
MetaWin Launches Millionaire Competition With $1 Million USDC Stablecoin Prize

Binance News
2023-11-16 19:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, MetaWin, a leader in digital competitions, has announced the launch of its most ambitious event yet – the MetaWin Millionaire. This groundbreaking competition gives participants the opportunity to win $1 million in USDC Stablecoin, marking a new era in online contests. The MetaWin Millionaire is not just a competition, but a revolution in the digital contest landscape. Hosted entirely on-chain, the event showcases transparency and fairness through blockchain technology. It is open to everyone, with free entry requiring only the payment of a nominal Ethereum gas fee to register. To ensure absolute impartiality, MetaWin uses Chainlink's renowned on-chain random number generator to select the winner. This third-party integration highlights MetaWin's commitment to unquestionable fairness and legitimacy in its competitions. With just 37 days left, excitement is building for the draw, which will take place on December 22, 2023, at 4 PM Eastern. The winner will receive $1 million in cryptocurrency instantly transferred into their wallet from the smart contract. MetaWin has a history of hosting high-stake competitions, having completed over 16,500 contests, including NFTs and cryptocurrency giveaways. The largest win to date has been an impressive 150ETH ($300K), setting the stage for the massive million-dollar event. Currently, with 2,363 participants and counting, MetaWin invites everyone to join this extraordinary opportunity. To enter, users can visit MetaWin.com and connect with their favorite Web3 wallet to register their entry today.
