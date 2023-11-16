Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin Conviction to Everyday Trust in Objects

According to Blockworks, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor recently discussed his conviction in Bitcoin during a podcast. Saylor, known for his relentless support of the cryptocurrency, compared the trust people have in everyday objects to his belief in Bitcoin. He used examples such as sitting on a chair, using one microphone, or flying on an airplane to illustrate the point that people trust these objects without question, just as he trusts Bitcoin. Saylor's company, MicroStrategy, has purchased nearly $5 billion worth of Bitcoin, and its value has increased by more than $1 billion since the purchases. Saylor first became interested in Bitcoin after selling the Voice.com domain to Block.one for $30 million in 2019, the most expensive domain sale of all time. Since then, he has been an outspoken advocate for the cryptocurrency, even offering controversial advice such as selling everything and mortgaging one's house to buy Bitcoin. While Bitcoin does not have a PR department or marketing team like other cryptocurrencies, Saylor has become a recognizable figure in the community, promoting the digital asset through various platforms.

