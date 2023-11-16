Bazooka Tango Secures $5 Million Funding for Shardbound Development

According to Decrypt, game studio Bazooka Tango has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from RW3 Ventures, Sfermion, and 1Up Ventures. The studio, formed by former developers of the fantasy MOBA game Vainglory, plans to use the funds to expand its team and further develop its upcoming title, Shardbound. The game is set to launch on the Immutable zkEVM network. Shardbound is a combination of an NFT trading card game and a turn-based player-versus-player RPG. The game was initially developed by indie developers at Spiritwalk Games but was left incomplete with many art assets unfinished. Bazooka Tango took over the development of Shardbound and announced its revival in March. The studio has already hired executives from gaming companies like Apple, Disney, and Electronic Arts, as well as developers from studios such as 2K, Sledgehammer Games, and Pocket Gems.

