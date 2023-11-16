Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bazooka Tango Secures $5 Million Funding for Shardbound Development

Binance News
2023-11-16 17:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, game studio Bazooka Tango has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from RW3 Ventures, Sfermion, and 1Up Ventures. The studio, formed by former developers of the fantasy MOBA game Vainglory, plans to use the funds to expand its team and further develop its upcoming title, Shardbound. The game is set to launch on the Immutable zkEVM network. Shardbound is a combination of an NFT trading card game and a turn-based player-versus-player RPG. The game was initially developed by indie developers at Spiritwalk Games but was left incomplete with many art assets unfinished. Bazooka Tango took over the development of Shardbound and announced its revival in March. The studio has already hired executives from gaming companies like Apple, Disney, and Electronic Arts, as well as developers from studios such as 2K, Sledgehammer Games, and Pocket Gems.
View full text