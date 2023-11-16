Buy Crypto
Avalanche Surges Following J.P. Morgan's Blockchain Tokenization

Binance News
2023-11-16 16:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Avalanche (AVAX) experienced a significant surge, with a nearly 14% increase in 24 hours, following the news that banking giant J.P. Morgan used the blockchain to tokenize portfolios. J.P. Morgan's Onyx collaborated with Apollo Global and the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Project Guardian in a proof-of-concept using an Avalanche subnet, a dedicated version of the blockchain. The price of AVAX reached just under $23, leading the rally of the top 20 coins and tokens. Over the past seven days, Avalanche has marked a nearly 67% gain. In other cryptocurrency news, Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a 4% increase in 24 hours, with a price of $0.076 per coin. Cardano (ADA) experienced gains of more than 3% in the past day, with a value above $0.38. Bitcoin (BTC) had a slight increase of 0.3% in the past day, priced at $36,482, while Ethereum (ETH) fell by nearly 1%, trading around $2,000 per coin, despite BlackRock filing for a spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Thursday. Ordi (ORDI) jumped by more than 16% and is trading for $25.89. Solana (SOL), which touched a new yearly high recently, was down nearly 1% Thursday morning, trading at $61.40 per coin.
