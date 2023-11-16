Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CoinShares Secures Exclusive Option to Acquire Valkyrie Funds' Crypto ETF Business

Binance News
2023-11-16 15:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, CoinShares has obtained an exclusive option to acquire Valkyrie Funds, the investment advisory business focused on crypto ETFs. The deal was announced in a press statement on Thursday. Additionally, CoinShares and Valkyrie have entered into a brand licensing agreement for Valkyrie's products, allowing Valkyrie to use the CoinShares name for specific products and regulatory filings, including its pending Bitcoin spot ETF. Throughout the option period, which runs from November 16 to March 31, 2024, Valkyrie Investments is granted a limited, revocable global license to use the CoinShares name for its S-1 filings with the SEC. If the SEC approves the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund, Valkyrie Investments plans to incorporate the CoinShares name, marking CoinShares' first foray into offering a mainstream crypto passive product in the U.S. market. Until CoinShares decides to exercise its option, Valkyrie will continue to operate as an independent entity. Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented on the global ETF market's fragmentation and the opportunities it presents. He said that the option to acquire Valkyrie accelerates CoinShares' expansion into the U.S. market and the deployment of their digital asset management expertise globally. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart noted that the deal would bring CoinShares into the U.S. market with a splash. Valkyrie is among several companies, including Franklin Templeton and BlackRock, competing for a spot bitcoin ETF. The SEC has not yet decided whether to approve or deny the pending applications for a spot bitcoin ETF, but it has issued multiple delays, including a decision on Hashdex's spot bitcoin ETF application earlier this week.
View full text