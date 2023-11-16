Chainflip Launches Mainnet and Prepares for FLIP Token Generation Event

According to Foresight News, cross-chain trading platform Chainflip has announced the launch of its mainnet, which is currently in idle mode. The first batch of Genesis validators has started connecting, awaiting the release of the FLIP tokens. The FLIP Token Generation Event (TGE) is scheduled for November 23 at 12:00 UTC. Chainflip stated that, according to its TGE plan, all users will receive tokens at approximately the same time. However, the following parties will be allocated tokens in advance to prepare for the TGE: Coinlist, Oxen Foundation, some exchanges, market-making partners, internal Chainflip labs, and affiliated wallets. Before 12:00 UTC on November 23, 2023, no one is allowed to send, trade, or distribute tokens.

