Deep Fake Fraud Doubles in US, Hollo.AI Launches Platform for Ethical AI Use

Binance News
2023-11-16 14:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, data from Sumsub reveals that deep fake fraud in the United States more than doubled from 0.2% in 2022 to 2.6% in the first quarter of 2023. Celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, and YouTube personality Mr. Beast have recently called out deep fakes using their digital images to sell products. In response, a California-based studio launched Hollo.AI on November 16, a platform that allows users to claim their AI-generated identity or 'persona' and a personalized chatbot to monetize and verify their AI work. The platform uses blockchain technology for verification, promoting the ethical use of AI. Rex Wong, CEO of Hollo.AI, explained that the platform's verified AI registry allows creators and personalities to take 'sovereign ownership' of their AI. The registry serves as a public ledger, logging verified AI identities on the blockchain. Creators receive a blue checkmark for verified identities, giving them control over the use and licensing of their AI identity. Wong compared the service to credit identity theft protection, tailored to safeguard AI identities by monitoring and alerting users of unauthorized uses of their digital personas. Hollo.AI also plans to assist users in resolving fraud cases after detecting unauthorized use. The platform allows users to create an AI 'digital twin' that continues learning based on the user's social links, creating a more accurate digital identity. As Hollo.AI addresses transparency and ethical AI use, other institutions and platforms, such as YouTube and the entertainment industry union SAG-AFTRA, are also working on similar measures.
