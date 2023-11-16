BitcoinIRA Acquires On-Chain Trading And Analysis Platform Shrimpy.io

According to Foresight News, BitcoinIRA, a cryptocurrency retirement investment solution, has announced the acquisition of on-chain trading and analysis platform Shrimpy.io. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed, and the founders of Shrimpy.io will join the BitcoinIRA executive team. Shrimpy primarily offers customizable automated strategies, comprehensive social trading, and in-depth historical analysis services. The completion of this transaction will help more US users add digital assets to their available retirement plans and investment toolkits.

