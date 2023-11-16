copy link
create picture
more
LooksRare Announces Waiving of Protocol Fees for 30 Days
Binance News
2023-11-16 13:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace LooksRare has announced that it will waive all protocol fees for its LooksRare V2 market and LooksRare Seaport for the next 30 days. The fee waiver event is set to end on December 16, 2023, at 21:00.
View full text