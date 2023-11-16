copy link
Astrobotic Plans to Send Physical Dogecoin to the Moon in 2023
2023-11-16 13:16
According to Foresight News, Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based company, plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon on December 23, 2023. The Dogecoin will be placed in a DHL Moonbox and launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket. This mission, funded by the community since 2015, represents a collective effort. Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One (PM1) will carry 21 payloads from various sources, including governments, corporations, universities, and NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.
