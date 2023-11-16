Union Labs Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding for Blockchain Interoperability Development

According to Foresight News, blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs has announced the completion of a $4 million seed funding round. The round was led by Galileo, Semantic Ventures, Tioga Capital, and Nascent, with participation from other investors such as Lightshift and Chorus One. The funds raised will be used for recruitment and expansion efforts. Union Labs aims to establish a bridge connecting different Layer1 and Layer2 networks using zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. Unlike current bridging solutions, Union does not grant special privileges to relayers, ensuring that private keys do not become targets for security hackers, as they cannot control the protocol. Messages are verified using ZK proofs.

