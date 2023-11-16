Rho Labs Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by Speedinvest

According to Foresight News, decentralized crypto derivatives trading platform Rho Labs, founded by former Copper Chief Product Officer Alex Ryvkin, has announced the completion of a $2.2 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Keyrock, Re7 Capital, Daedalus Collective, and Copper.co CEO Dmitry Tokarev. Rho Labs is building a crypto derivatives trading platform that offers on-chain trading services based on specific interest rates and traditional interest rates. The trading platform is expected to launch a beta version on the Arbitrum chain by the end of this year.

