Panthertrade (Hong Kong) Limited Submits Virtual Asset Trading Platform License Application

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has updated its list of virtual asset trading platform applicants. The latest information reveals that Panthertrade (Hong Kong) Limited submitted its application for a virtual asset trading platform license on November 15. The company's virtual asset trading platform is called PantherTrade. As of now, a total of six companies have formally submitted virtual asset trading platform license applications to the Hong Kong SFC, while another company, AMMBR (HK) LIMITED, has withdrawn its application.

