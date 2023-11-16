Web3 Foundation Launches $20 Million Polkadot Ecosystem Funding Program

According to Foresight News, the Web3 Foundation has launched a $20 million and 5 million DOT funding program called 'Decentralized Futures' for the Polkadot ecosystem. The funds are intended for profit-generating organizations centered around Polkadot, as well as non-profit enterprises with a strategy to ensure continuous financing through Polkadot's on-chain funding system after 2024. The review process will begin in November, with decisions starting in December and applications closing in June 2024.

