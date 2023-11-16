Animoca Brands Partners with Amazon and Polygon for Web3 Development Accelerator Program

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has announced a partnership with Amazon and Polygon to launch the MoonRealm Express Accelerator, aimed at supporting global Web3 developers and products and solutions developed through MocaverseNFT. The program will focus on areas such as decentralized identity, SocialFi, and GameFi. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed to investing $1.1 million to support up to 500 eligible startups in the first edition of the project. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and growth in the Web3 development space, providing resources and support for emerging companies in the industry.

