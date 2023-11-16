copy link
PlatON Launches TOPOS TDI Token Issuance System During Singapore Fintech Festival
2023-11-16 11:47
According to Foresight News, digital public infrastructure provider PlatON has launched its token issuance system, TOPOS TDI, during the Singapore Fintech Festival. The TOPOS TDI system supports multi-chain issuance of tokenized assets and offers customized API interfaces for businesses. Additionally, it provides an RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) permission management system, as well as audit and cross-chain issuance data records, making digital currency issuance more secure and efficient.
