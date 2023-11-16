PlatON Launches TOPOS TDI Token Issuance System During Singapore Fintech Festival

According to Foresight News, digital public infrastructure provider PlatON has launched its token issuance system, TOPOS TDI, during the Singapore Fintech Festival. The TOPOS TDI system supports multi-chain issuance of tokenized assets and offers customized API interfaces for businesses. Additionally, it provides an RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) permission management system, as well as audit and cross-chain issuance data records, making digital currency issuance more secure and efficient.

