Dusk Blockchain Appoints Emanuele Carboni as New Chief Marketing Officer

According to Foresight News, privacy-focused blockchain Dusk has announced the appointment of early investor Emanuele Carboni as its new Chief Marketing Officer and member of the Dusk board. Carboni will be responsible for expanding Dusk's brand influence, making key decisions, and providing strategic advice. Emanuele Carboni is a serial entrepreneur and early-stage venture capitalist who has founded and exited Italy's largest gaming platform. He has also made multi-million dollar investments in companies such as Google and Meta.

View full text