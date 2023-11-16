Buy Crypto
Tether Market Cap Surges to All-Time High, Outperforming USDC

Binance News
2023-11-16 11:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Tether (USDT) continues to dominate the stablecoin market, with its market cap reaching a new all-time high of $87.48 billion this week. Despite facing scrutiny regarding the authenticity and reliability of its reserves, USDT remains the third-largest digital asset globally, behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Over the past year, its market cap has increased by $22 billion, while its rival, USDC, has seen a decline of $21 billion in the same period. USDC, issued by Circle, has failed to gain significant momentum in 2023. Its market cap peaked at $55 billion in June 2022 but has since steadily decreased, with a drop of approximately 45% since January 2023. At the time of writing, its market cap stands at $24 billion. Tether's growth has been partially driven by growing demand in emerging and developing markets, with Brazil's revenue service agency revealing that USDT accounted for 80% of all cryptocurrency transactions in the country. The increasing enthusiasm among institutional investors for BTC, fueled by the anticipation of a potential Bitcoin ETF, has also contributed to the expansion of Tether. According to an analysis by blockchain intelligence platform Santiment, there has been a notable rise in USDT transactions exceeding $100,000, surpassing 40,000 on a weekly basis. This increase mirrors activity not seen since March and recalls the heightened trading volume observed during Bitcoin's rise from $21,000 to $29,000 amid the global banking crisis. The indications depict a clear trend toward a resurgence in the crypto market.
