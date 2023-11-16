copy link
Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority Head Resigns, PwC Partner to Take Over
Binance News
2023-11-16 11:05
According to Foresight News, Henson Orser, the head of the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, has resigned less than a year after taking office. He will be replaced by Matthew White, a PwC partner who previously served as an advisor at VARA. According to sources, Henson Orser resigned for personal reasons. In addition, the Dubai regulator is preparing to impose fines on more than ten cryptocurrency companies that failed to comply with its guidelines by the November 17 deadline. It is currently unclear which companies will be fined.
