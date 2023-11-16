StellARB Incentive Rush Phase 2 Launches on Arbitrum's DeFi Protocol Stella

According to Foresight News, the second phase of StellARB Incentive Rush (ARB STIP) has been launched on Arbitrum's DeFi protocol Stella. Users can now earn ARB rewards by lending assets and/or opening leveraged positions on Stella. The platform has received 186,000 ARB incentives as part of Arbitrum's short-term incentive plan (STIP). These rewards will be distributed between Stella Lend and Stella Strategy. Stella will deploy 120,000 ARB incentives on Stella Lend, raising the annual interest rate on loans to 7-12%. Additionally, 66,000 ARB incentives will be deployed on Stella Strategy, serving as a 20% extra reward for closing profitable positions within each period.

