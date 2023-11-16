Terra Founder Do Kwon's Appeal Rejected by Montenegro High Court

According to Foresight News, the Montenegro High Court has rejected an appeal by Terra founder Do Kwon against his four-month prison sentence for forgery charges. The High Court dismissed the appeal as 'unfounded' against the lower court's decision made in June. Do Kwon and a colleague were arrested in Montenegro in March, and both have been detained since then. After their sentences are completed, they face the risk of being extradited to South Korea or the United States.

View full text