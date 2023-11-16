Ferrari Allows US Customers to Purchase Cars with Bitcoin

According to Cointelegraph, Ferrari has decided to allow US residents to purchase its cars using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). The luxury car manufacturer has integrated BitPay, a major crypto payment firm, to support crypto payments at 10 US locations, including Washington and Las Vegas. Ferrari customers can now exchange their crypto for top car models like the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari Purosangue, and Daytona SP3. CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss believes that Ferrari's move to accept crypto payments is significant for the market, as their notable reputation can increase adoption, cryptocurrency value, and consumer confidence. Weiss also suggests that this move is likely to spark interest from lawmakers to develop clear regulatory frameworks. He believes that more traditional global firms will eventually follow Ferrari's footsteps and accept Bitcoin as payment. Ferrari's decision to adopt cryptocurrency payments aligns with their objective to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company's representative stated that the analysis of data regarding the environmental impact associated with cryptocurrencies has been a fundamental part of their decision-making process. Meanwhile, Tesla still hasn't adopted the BTC payment option after halting such payments in 2021 over carbon concerns, but continues to accept Dogecoin.

