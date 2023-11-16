Blockchain Infrastructure Organization BSN Foundation Officially Established in Singapore

According to Foresight News, the BSN Foundation, a blockchain infrastructure organization, has been officially established in Singapore today. The foundation has five international founding members, including institutional digital asset wallet Blockdaemon, blockchain infrastructure automation platform Zeeve, digital asset creation platform Toko, technology company GFT Technologies, and Red Date Technology. The newly established BSN Foundation will serve as the governing body for the BSN Spartan Network, a public infrastructure network based on open-source BSN Spartan data center software. Launched in September 2022, the network features non-tradable tokens (NTT), which are digital tokens issued on the default chain of the BSN Spartan Network. Each BSN Spartan data center has only one registered NTT wallet to manage and hold NTTs, which can be purchased with fiat currency, designated stablecoins, or obtained through incentive programs.

