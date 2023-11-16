PancakeSwap Community Proposes Adjusting Voting Requirements to Reduce Spam

According to Foresight News, the PancakeSwap community has initiated a proposal to adjust voting requirements in order to reduce spam. The proposal suggests increasing the voting power required to create a proposal from 10 vCAKE to 1000 vCAKE. This change aims to allow more active contributors to be heard and present their suggestions while preventing spam proposals from dominating discussions. The deadline for voting on this proposal is November 17th at 18:00.

