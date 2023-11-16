Velo Labs Partners With Waves To Boost Crypto Cross-Border Payments In Eastern Europe And Southeast Asia

According to Foresight News, Web3 financial ecosystem Velo Labs has announced a strategic partnership with blockchain platform Waves. The collaboration aims to promote crypto cross-border payments between Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia through Velo's QR code payment solution, Orbit. Velo Labs and Waves will work together to develop and implement the Orbit payment solution, which is designed to facilitate seamless and secure cross-border transactions using cryptocurrencies. This partnership is expected to enhance the adoption of digital currencies in the targeted regions and contribute to the growth of the global crypto market.

