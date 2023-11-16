copy link
Whale Accumulates 88,000 ETH Worth $180 Million Since October 2021
Binance News
2023-11-16 08:39
According to Foresight News, a whale has accumulated 88,000 ETH, worth approximately $180 million, since October 28, 2021. The accumulation has been carried out through multiple addresses, as per data from Lookonchain.
