Polytrade Finance Set to Launch RWA Market by December 2023

According to Foresight News, Polytrade Finance, a real-world asset (RWA) protocol designed to address RWA demands, is expected to launch its RWA market by December 2023. The first phase will focus on creating discovery and pricing for all assets, as well as establishing secondary trading for the collectible asset category. As reported by Bitcoin.com, the RWA market aims to provide a platform for various asset classes, including collectibles, to be traded and priced efficiently. This development is expected to bring more transparency and liquidity to the RWA market, benefiting both investors and asset owners.

View full text