Mocaverse Announces Third Phase Mint of Moca ID to Launch on November 16
Binance News
2023-11-16 04:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands' NFT series Mocaverse has announced that the third phase Mint of Moca ID will launch at 3:00 AM Eastern Time on November 16. All eligible users will be able to mint '.moca' domain names without the need for reservations.
