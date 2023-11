Mocaverse Announces Third Phase Mint of Moca ID to Launch on November 16

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands' NFT series Mocaverse has announced that the third phase Mint of Moca ID will launch at 3:00 AM Eastern Time on November 16. All eligible users will be able to mint '.moca' domain names without the need for reservations.