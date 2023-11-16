Arbitrum Proposes Community Plan to Increase Funding for Successful STIP Proposals

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum has initiated a community proposal called 'Backup Funding for Successful STIP Proposals'. The proposal outlines a one-time reimbursement fund for all 'approved but unfunded proposals' under the Arbitrum STIP. The plan aims to increase the total budget by 21.4 million to 71.4 million, while also adding 26 new participating protocols, bringing the total number of funded projects to 56. The plan intends to allocate the DAO-owned ARB to incentive measures, utilizing the allocation system, consensus, and due diligence delegation already created by STIP 1.

