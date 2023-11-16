copy link
Hinkal Protocol Raises $4.1 Million in Funding Led by Draper Associates
2023-11-16 03:33
According to Foresight News, decentralized privacy protocol Hinkal Protocol has completed a $4.1 million financing round led by Draper Associates. Other participants in the funding round included Psalion, NGC Ventures, Aquanow, No limit Holdings, Orange DAO, and DraperDragon. The protocol has been deployed on the mainnets of six EVM chains and uses stealth addresses, shielded pools, and DID to achieve the lowest privacy costs and high compliance levels for mature DeFi traders.
