StraitsX Receives Preliminary Approval for Stablecoin from Singapore's Monetary Authority
Binance News
2023-11-16 02:52
According to Foresight News, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted preliminary approval for the digital asset payment infrastructure StraitsX to operate a stablecoin. MAS chief Ravi Menon announced the decision, marking a significant step for the development of digital assets in Singapore.
