ENS Launches Open-Source EVM Gateway to Enhance Interoperability Between L1 and L2 Chains

According to Foresight News, ENS has launched an open-source EVM gateway, which includes a general CCIP-Read gateway framework and a Solidity library. The gateway serves as the foundation for the next-generation L2 resolver and is the first step in the L2 roadmap. It allows L1 smart contracts to efficiently and securely obtain and verify states from other EVM chains (L2), aiming to improve interoperability between L1 and L2 chains.

