Convex Platform Now Supports PRISMA Token Staking and Liquidity Mining
Binance News
2023-11-16 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Convex, a one-stop platform for CRV staking and liquidity mining, now supports users staking PRISMA tokens. Users can stake their PRISMA tokens in the PRISMA+cvxPrisma liquidity pool on Convex to earn rewards.
