WPS AI Launches Public Beta for All Users

According to Foresight News, WPS AI has launched its public beta, gradually opening up the experience to all users. Users can now log in to the Windows platform to experience text AIGC, formula writing in spreadsheets, and one-click PPT generation, or log in to Kingsoft Office to experience intelligent document AIGC, smart spreadsheet formula writing, and AI templates, with more capabilities being rolled out. WPS AI's intelligent document is a new generation of online content collaboration and editing product under Kingsoft Office, supporting content generation, expression optimization, document understanding, and processing functions.

View full text